ANDERSON — A warrant was issued for a Pendleton inmate accused of accused of trying to stab a public safety officer.
Eugene L. Cardwell, 47, is charged with Level 5 felony prisoner possessing a dangerous device and Level 6 felony battery against a public safety official. Cardwell is an inmate at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
He is incarcerated for a Class B felony criminal confinement and his earliest possible release date is Feb. 2, 2056.
Madison County Magistrate Judge Jason Childers granted the warrant for Cardwell's arrest, which was issued on Tuesday.
On May 15, Officer Chadd Tyler said he was working in the infirmary when he was told to take an offender from a cell house to the hospital restraint unit, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Sean Wyatt with the Indiana Department of Correction.
Cadwell tried to "stick" Tyler twice with a broken broom handle with a sharpened metallic ice pick style piece of metal attached to the end of it, the affidavit states.
Tyler told Wyatt the first time the weapon scraped the back of his shirt, but he did not sustain any injuries.
Officer Nicholas Rockel said Tyler left the range to get assistance from other staff and Cardwell attempted to throw a cup of water on him and then barricaded his cell with his mattress, according to the affidavit.
Rockel said the staff was able to take Cardwell out of his cell and to the hospital restraint unit in the infirmary, Wyatt said in the affidavit.
"He said he was not sure why Carwell was acting the way he was," the affidavit states.
Cardwell declined to talk to Wyatt when questioned about the incident.
