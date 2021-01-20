ANDERSON – After being found competent to stand trial on a murder charge, an Indianapolis man has agreed to a plea bargain.
Madison Circuit Court 3 Judge Andrew Hopper on Monday found that Tommy Holland, 45, was competent to stand trial in connection with a 2019 murder at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Defense attorney Bryan Williams said that although Holland had requested the death penalty, the state would not seek it. After conferring with Holland, Williams said his client was ready to accept the state’s plea agreement.
“He wants to resolve the case as soon as possible,” Williams said.
In exchange for his guilty plea to the murder charge, the state of Indiana is seeking a sentence of life without parole.
Hopper said a sentencing hearing would be set within the next two weeks after Holland signs the plea agreement. It will be the third time that Holland has been sentenced to life without parole.
He is charged with stabbing murder of Clifford Baggett at the Pendleton Correctional Facility on Aug. 9, 2019.
Holland appeared in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 in September and rejected a plea agreement in which he would have received a third life without parole sentence.
At the time Holland rejected the plea agreement, Cummings said the inmate stated he would “continue to drop bodies until you give me the death penalty.”
Surveillance video captured Baggett’s death in cell block H, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Indiana State Police Master Trooper Jeff Carmin.
Holland is seen entering the cell block and holding something near his waistband, according to the affidavit.
Holland then walks back and forth before stopping behind a stairwell. Baggett then opens a door in front of the stairwell where Holland had stopped.
“The video then shows the suspect pull a weapon from his waistband and attack the victim at first in the back and then several times in the body as the victim falls to the floor before DOC guards are able to separate the suspect from the victim,” Carmin wrote in the affidavit.
Holland was previously convicted in Marion County in 2015 for the murders of employees at a Mars Hill Supermarket and a Marathon Gas Station.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department believes Holland is a suspect in two other slayings in that county.
