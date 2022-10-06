ANDERSON — The Anderson Fire Department has taken another step into the 21st century with a computer program that provides instant information.
With eight stations and 110 firefighters working around the clock year-round, department officials see the new First Arriving software as a tool to improve communications.
First Arriving provides information pertaining to working fires, medical emergencies and training opportunities to all the stations as well as transmitting work-related messages.
In each of the eight stations and in the offices of the fire chief is a monitor that can provide critical information to every member of the fire department. The system is also available at the department’s training site.
Shared information includes road closures, dangerous building conditions and, on emergency calls, the quickest route to a scene and the location of the nearest fire hydrants.
For the chiefs and battalion chiefs, the screens relay which firefighters are on duty and in the case of a fire or medical emergency, which units have been dispatched.
The information is provided as soon as Central Dispatch sends fire units to a scene, which officials said provides crucial information.
Deputy Chief Todd Cawthorn said, along with Health and Safety Chief Mark Keck, they worked about six months to bring the system to Anderson and it took approximately a month to complete installation. The cost to the fire department was less than $5,000.
The First Arriving system also provides weather information including wind speed and direction, which are essential when battling a fire, Cravens said.
“I believe with personnel scattered between fire stations and different shifts, this will increase internal communication to better serve the community,” Cravens said.
“It’s one of the ways that we can communicate with everyone on the department,” Cawthorn said. “We used to use a regular bulletin board. We’re now in the digital age.”
Keck said many new firefighters that have been hired were not getting the information. He said the First Arrival system is used to provide training on a daily basis.
“This is a great way to get people the information to people on the job,” Keck said. “It relays best practices to all members of the department.”
Cravens said the system is a way to get everyone trained.
Cawthorn noted that as veteran firefighters retire, they take with them a wealth of knowledge on how to navigate city streets to the scene of an emergency.
He said a video link in the station provides a map with directions, which is also available in each piece of equipment.
“This will increase performance and safety of firefighters,” Cravens said. “Better communication keeps everyone in the loop and increases the morale of the fire department.”