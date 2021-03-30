ANDERSON – Shocked at the lack of interracial unity among residents when she and her husband moved from Columbus, Ohio, to Anderson nearly six years ago, Mariann Strozier set out to find a solution.
First, she started a small discussion group called Concerned Women of Madison County that gathered in her home to discuss the issues of the day.
“I thought, I will gather women because in my opinion, women are the heartbeat,” she said. “We started meeting, and the racial issues kept coming to the forefront.”
In the meantime, Strozier also read national diversity expert LaTasha Morrison’s book, “Be the Bridge: Pursuing God’s Heart for Racial Reconciliation” and met the author in Atlanta. Following the lead of other grassroots groups nationwide that were inspired by the book, Strozier renamed the group Be the Bridge (Madison County).
Be the Bridge recently became visible to the broader public after members sent a letter to the Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees requesting that the committee in charge of the search for a new superintendent add at least one person of color to help reflect the interests of non-white students. Days later, member Annie Wood-Bell found herself alongside ACS critic Lindsay Brown on a television news segment out of Indianapolis.
One of the unique aspects of Be the Bridge groups is that those who start them are asked to do so in interracial pairs with one co-founder being white and the other being of another race. Strozier, a white member of the Madison Park Church of God, started the Madison County group with Vickey Smith from Celebration Church at Arrow Heights.
“In my opinion, I didn’t feel as a white person I solely could make this happen. It had to be a partnership,” Strozier said. “We were born the same year, so we had a lot of things in common.”
Though participants of all religions are welcome, Be the Bridge (Madison County) initially started as a group for Christian women.
“One of the stated purposes of Be the Bridge was that the church would be a credible witness for Jesus toward unity,” Strozier said. “I am really heartbroken that to call myself a Christian does not always reflect the love of Jesus right now.”
Be the Bridge membership fluctuates constantly as participants cycle in and out. In the beginning, Strozier said, a dozen women might come to one meeting but only three would return to the next.
“You knew because it was because they didn’t feel safe in the circle,” she said. “You got to get in there, say some stupid stuff, get called on it, learn and move forward.”
Newcomers to what currently is an eight-member group now are asked up front to commit to participating for a while.
Be the Bridge at one time met at the food court at Mounds Mall then at the Anderson Public Library before COVID-19 struck. Now members meet on Sunday every two weeks by Zoom.
The past year in particular, with the national protests inspired by the death of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the law enforcement raid that led to the death of Brianna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, has led to some difficult conversations, Strozier admitted.
“We’ve had intense conversation and we’ve had some very heartbreaking conversations. It’s been a very hard year and one with a lot of questions,” she said.
In addition to their serious discussions, the women also socialized in other ways, including book discussions, movie nights and outdoor gatherings before the pandemic. Though some advocacy may arise out of the discussion, members said, the focus of Be the Bridge is to build authentic, safe interracial relationships.
“We’re not here to discuss does racism or systemic racism exist. There are some things people already need to buy into be part of our group,” said Wood-Bell. “It really is an intentional group of people that wants to do anti-racist work.”
An ACS parent, Wood-Bell said she never would have worked up the courage to write the letter to the district without the past two years as a member of Be the Bridge. She simply didn’t have the language, stories and references to speak with authority, she said.
“It takes years to really reconcile and be restorative in this work,” she said.
Though Wood-Bell took action, Be the Bridge members, including Maria Alexander, said that isn’t necessarily the end goal.
“We want to change things, but we don’t know what that will look like,” she said.
Though she also is Black, Jayelle St. Hilaire is a native of the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago who has lived in the U.S. for seven years and looks to Be the Bridge as much as its white members for an understanding of the Black American experience. A music student at Anderson University, many people look to her for answers when she really doesn’t understand all the issues very well herself, she said.
“I’m lost, and I have all these feelings about things going on,” she said. “I look like the African-Americans in this country, but my experience is quite different. Some African-Americans say ‘You’re a foreigner. You can’t relate to me.’”
The conversation is driven in large part by the fact there are no men in the group, the women said. And adding men would change the dynamic, not necessarily for the better, they added.
“With men and women, we don’t think the same anyway,” said JoAnn Hearvey.“They might could have their own group where they could address the issues as they see it.”
That goes back to the trust that takes time to develop, Alexander said.
“I think that part of the safety is that we can talk about things we experience as women,” she said. “There’s definitely conversation we have had that we would not have had if a man was in the group,”
Strozier said she believes there Be the Bridge really is uniquely female in origin.
“I feel like a movement is a birthing. I feel like women are especially suited to the task,” she said. “We say hard things from a different place than men are when they say hard things.”
Though the group is limited to women in Anderson, they hope other communities throughout Madison County, some of which have histories and sundown towns and homes for white supremacist groups like the Ku Klux Klan, will find value in establishing their own Be the Bridge chapters.
”Madison County is too small to be that segregated,” Strozier said.
