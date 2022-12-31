ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old male Friday.
Officers were dispatched at 4:34 p.m. to the 700 block of West 17th Street on a report of a shooting.
When police arrived they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound and had him transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
The Anderson Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division was dispatched to the scene, which was secured for the collecting of evidence. Several witnesses were interviewed at the time.
The investigation is ongoing, according to a press release, and no arrests had been made as of Saturday.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Brett Webb at 765-648-6731 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.