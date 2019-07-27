ALEXANDRIA — When you step onto the Madison County 4-H Fairgrounds it’s hard to miss the sights and sounds — and smells — of the livestock.
For many of the kids who participate in 4-H, raising livestock is part of their way of life. For others, it’s something they happened into or thought was cool after coming to the 4-H fair in previous years.
“One year at school, they had 4-H posters up,” Lexi Hickman said, “and so I told my parents I really wanted to show (an animal).”
It started with pygmy goats for Hickman and later translated to sheep.
The translation paid off as Hickman took first place in the senior sheep showmanship category on Wednesday. She grew up spending time on a farm that was run by her grandfather and a family friend.
However, farming isn’t in Hickman’s future — at least not in the immediate future.
Hickman just finished up her senior year at Lapel High School last May and is heading to Ball State University to study nursing this fall. However, she’s not completing ruling out raising livestock, saying she’d consider having animals whenever she gets around to having a family.
“I’d want my kids to have the 4-H experience I had,” she said.
That’s the same sort of sentiment shared by Meggan Needler, who is also in the final year of her 4-H career.
She shows cattle and got into 4-H after spending years with her father on his six-acre farm north of Anderson. Her father also works for a larger farm east of Anderson and she’s spent some time with him there as well.
“I just got into (showing animals) after hanging out with him,” Needler said. “I happened into (4-H) from there.”
Needler is a little more determined than Hickman to have animals, specifically cows, when she’s done with school. She also plans to study nursing in college.
“I’ll go from taking care of people at work to taking care of animals at home,” Needler joked.
According to the 4-H website, the purpose of the program is to empower young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. It seeks, through mentoring, to help kids find their own pathway with the myriad of programs they offer.
That doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be farming.
4-H is rooted in agriculture, making its debut in the late 1800s — though not under the 4-H moniker — as a way to introduce new agriculture programs to youth in rural communities. They found most adults in farming communities did not readily accept new developments but their children, who were likely to take over the family farm, were.
Since then, 4-H has ceased to be solely about agricultural advancement, though that is still a major draw in rural communities like those in Madison County.
However, it has expanded to urban and suburban communities in every state with the hopes of taking on issues ranging from climate change to childhood obesity.
Another one of those challenges being tackled is food security, which would require more farmland and more farmers to work those areas.
How those issues are being remedied is a bit of a mixed bag.
According to the Census of Agriculture’s most recent report, which was released this past April and details data from 2017, the amount of ranches and farms in 2017 is down 3% from 2012. Land dedicated solely to agriculture is down 2%.
The same report shows there are more producers compared to 2012, up 6.9%. It also details that new farmers, farmers with 10 years or less experience, account for 26.7% of all producers. Farmers ages 34 and younger rose from 119,833 in 2012 to 121,754 in 2017.
Still, 32% of those new farmers are age 55 and older, and the average age of all producers climbed to 57.5.
The American Farmland Trust (AFT), however, states the census doesn’t keep tabs on what happens to land that is no longer counted as part of a farm or how the land was used prior to being called a farm.
AFT says this causes confusion because decreased farmland doesn’t equal conversion — when farmland is used to grow crops for energy consumption instead of food consumption — and gains in land can take place where it’s actually being lost to redevelopment.
4-H hopes to combat confusion in regards to the farming crisis by teaching kids about agriculture at an early age. Some programs start as early as the third grade and can be purchased through the 4-H’s website.
Follow Dylan Trimpe @Trimp3 on Twitter. Email him at dylan.trimpe@heraldbulletin.com, or call 765-640-4840.
U.S. FARM FACTS
• About 25% of U.S. farm products by value exported each year.
• About 8% of U.S. farms market foods locally, through direct-to-consumer or intermediate sales.
• Cattle and calves, corn and dairy products are the top three U.S. farm products.
• Total U.S. corn yield (tons per acre) has increased more than 360 percent since 1950.
• Women make up 30% of the total of U.S. farm operators.
• One U.S. farm can feed 165 people annually in the U.S. and abroad.
• About 98% of U.S. farms are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships or family corporations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.