INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police detective at the Pendleton District was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash along Interstate 465 just south of I-69.
Emergency crews were called to the accident at the 37.2-mile marker southbound at 8:29 a.m., the ISP said in a news release. The rider of the motorcycle was lying on the road with severe injuries.
Philip "Andy" Byers, a 24-year Indiana State Police veteran and current detective at the Pendleton District, was off duty at the time of the crash and riding his personally owned motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet but suffered critical injuries in the crash, according to the release.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Preliminary investigation has determined the motorcycle was southbound in the center lane coming upon slower traffic; a vehicle was beside the motorcycle in an adjacent lane. The car collided with the motorcycle causing the motorcycle to strike the rear end of a semitrailer.
None of the drivers involved were suspected of being intoxicated, the release stated.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.
