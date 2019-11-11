ANDERSON — As the area gets its first taste of winter this week, animal advocates and law enforcement officials are reminding residents that pets need to be protected from the cold as much as their owners.
Anderson has an ordinance stating that dogs must be brought into a climate-controlled building if the outside temperature drops below 20 degrees. Police and animal control could confiscate any animals found left outside in inclement conditions, and owners could be fined, according to Maleah Stringer, executive director of the Animal Protection League.
With temperatures expected to dip into the low teens and even single digits over the next two nights, Stringer urges pet owners to be vigilant in watching their pets for signs of hypothermia and overexposure to the elements.
“They’re going to be very lethargic,” Stringer said. “Their blood pressure will drop, their heart rate will drop.”
Stringer says other signs include an anxious demeanor; slow, shallow breathing; and a blank stare, sometimes accompanied by dilated pupils. Some dog breeds, she said, are more accustomed by nature to the cold than others.
“It’s one thing for a 20-pound terrier to be outside,” she said. “It’s quite another for an 80-pound Husky to be outside. People need to be mindful of that. Especially for a Husky to be outside, they actually love this weather, but you still need to be careful.”
She added that fresh water for animals outside in cold temperatures is a must. Various pet supply stores sell heated water bowls and other outdoor accessories.
Stringer added that pet owners should not forget about their cats, and that pet-proofing homes should be considered in preparation for outdoor animals being inside more frequently during the winter.
“I would suggest people get crates so that when they’re not home, they not destroy your home,” she said.
