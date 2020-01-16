ANDERSON — For Mike Sipes, it was the trip of a lifetime.
Sipes, a former Marine who served in Vietnam, flew to Washington for a day last September on a plane chartered by Indy Honor Flight, a nonprofit organization that provides day trips to the nation’s capital for veterans to visit the memorials honoring their service. It was a day, he told a group of about 20 Anderson Lions Club members, that he won’t soon forget.
“There were so many people that took their time and spent their money to come out and say hello to a bunch of veterans, some of them 100 years old and some of them in their 70s like me that they didn’t know, just knowing it would be important to us,” Sipes said Thursday. “That’s just amazing.”
The Lions Club members heard details about the Indiana Honor Flight program from Trina Winegardner, a volunteer who helps coordinate four flights a year for veterans around the state. Winegardner said since the program’s inception in the state in 2012, more than 2,700 veterans from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars have made the trip. The program currently has 1,125 veterans on its waiting list, more than 1,000 of them Vietnam veterans.
“Hearing people like Mike talk about his experience is why we do this,” she said. “My dad was in (the service) during Korea, my grandfather was in during World War II. Neither one of them lived long enough to do this, so I do it in their honor.”
Winegardner says the Honor Flight program is funded entirely through donations. Each flight costs approximately $110,000 and transports 85 veterans, each with a guardian who is asked to contribute a $500 donation to help cover insurance, meal costs and other incidentals. On the day of the trip for the Indianapolis hub, members of the traveling party meet at Plainfield High School at 5 a.m. for breakfast before a short trip to Indianapolis International Airport for the flight. Winegardner says it’s not uncommon for the return flights to arrive after 10 p.m.
“It’s a long day, but it’s also one of the most rewarding days these guys will ever have,” she said.
Sipes’ trip came as a complete surprise to him. A friend applied for a seat on a flight on his behalf, and when he was informed that he would be going, Sipes recalls being overcome with emotion.
“When you think about the people waving the flags and shaking your hand and thanking you for your service,” he said, “it was just unexpected. It grabs your heart. (The trip) changed the way I look at other veterans. A lot of them have paid a heavy price so we can live the way we live.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.