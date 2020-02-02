It took two Supreme Court cases to end slavery in Indiana

ANDERSON — As a guest in the Madison County home of Chief William Anderson in 1819, Thomas Dean, a Baptist preacher who rode the circuit through Anderson, observed the presence of an unidentified black man.
“We can assume that he was a runaway slave because the Native Americans welcomed runaway slaves,” said Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson.
But, he admitted, there is no evidence the man in question wasn’t still a slave or indentured servant. And because of how slavery in Indiana is discussed and taught, Jackson said there was no reason for him to consider it a possible role.
This year marks the 200th year since slavery was abolished in Indiana through an Indiana Supreme Court ruling in a case known as Polly vs. Lasselle. Another case the following year, Mary Bateman Clark vs. General Washington Johnston, abolished indentured servitude, which was used as an end run around the slavery prohibition of the state’s 1816 constitution.
Susan L. Hall-Dotson, coordinator of African American history at the Indiana Historical Society, said she’s believes most Hoosiers know little to nothing about the history of slavery in Indiana.
“My perception is that people don’t think there were slaves in Indiana, and that’s not true. When it became a state, those who had them, kept their slaves,” she said. “Because we are not seen as a slave state, it makes people think it was an abolitionist state, which it was not.”
In fact, Indiana has been far from a safe haven for African Americans, Hall-Dotson said. Indiana has a history of preventing black people from moving to the state without a “sponsor,” which she said is code for “master;” Ku Klux Klan leadership at the highest levels of government in the 1920s; and sundown towns that did not allow black residency.
Hall-Dotson said Hoosiers also are quick to pull forth Levi Coffin and the state’s Underground Railroad history in which homes owned by white people were opened to escaped slaves. But that didn’t become active until the mid-1820s, after slavery was abolished, and that didn’t mean the white conductors believed black people were their equals, she said.
“(Indiana) also was a pass through, not a stop, and I think people don’t realize they didn’t really stay,” she said. Most slaves, she said, were on their way to Canada.
A 2017 Southern Poverty Law Center survey revealed American schools continue to fail to teach the difficult facts associated with slavery. According to the survey, what is taught about the controversial practice and what is contained in textbooks is out of context, incomplete and sentimentalized.
The Indiana Department of Education does provide some materials related to slavery in the Hoosier state, but according to website statistics, they are rarely accessed. The information also is available through materials available in libraries and through historical societies.
Slavery in the Territory
Slavery was legal under the laws of New France before the 1787 Northwest Ordinance that governed the territory and tolerated in spite of a constitution that forbade it after Indiana became a state in 1816.
However, none have been reported in Madison County, which was founded in 1823, after the Supreme Court rulings.
Slavery was practiced by the French and their allies, the Native Americans, even before New France became a part of what was known as the Northwest Territory and later the Indiana Territory.
According to author Jacob Piatt Dunn’s “Indiana: A Redemption From Slavery,” published by the Indiana Historical Bureau in 1888, explorer Rene-Robert Cavalie, Sieur de La Salle, was accompanied in the 1660s by a Shawnee slave as he traveled the woodlands of what is now Indiana.
“So far back as the records of the settlements take us, slavery existed on the Wabash, as in all the other French colonies,” he wrote. “Both negro and Indian slaves were commonly carried between Canada and Louisiana and sold in either.”
Over time, similar to the Deep South, slaves became exclusively the descendants of people brought from Africa to transport goods and help with the building of forts and trading posts as the Native Americans were pushed to the west, Dunn wrote. By 1746, he said, there were more black slaves than Native American slaves in Vincennes.
“It is said by Montesquieu that Louis XII, was reluctant to admit negro slavery to his colonies, but consented to it because it was urged that the conversion of the negroes to Christianity would thereby be furthered,” he said. To that end, slaves were required to be baptized, educated in the Catholic religion and not allowed to work on Sundays or holy days.
In 1787, Congress prohibited slavery under Article 6 of the Northwest Ordinance, saying “that there shall be neither slavery nor involuntary servitude in the said territory.” However, settlers from Virginia begged to differ, citing another part of the ordinance that said, they “shall have their possessions and titles confirmed to them, and be protected in the enjoyment of their rights and liberties.”
According to the Indiana Genealogical Society, Indiana’s earliest settlers came mainly from the southern states of Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Maryland, bringing with them a support for the “peculiar institution,” as slavery sometimes was called.
The debate continued even after Indiana became a state with a constitution that prohibited slavery, ending only when activists brought the matter before the Indiana Supreme Court in 1820 and 1821.
“...the framers of our constitution intended a total and entire prohibition of slavery in this state … It follows, as an irresistible conclusion, that, under our present form of government, that slavery can have no existence in the State of Indiana, and, of course, that the claim of the said Lasselle cannot be supported,” the Indiana Supreme Court said in the opinion handed down in 1820 in the Polly vs. Lasselle case.
Dunn said slavery never had the economic impact on Indiana that it had on states to the south because their numbers remained small, and large plantations never developed there. By 1820, for instance, there were only 191 slaves and 1,200 free blacks among a total population of about 65,000, according to the U.S. Census.
Why we don’t know
Darren Oliver, who is in his fifth year teaching U.S. history at Anderson High School, is a graduate of Crispus Attucks Medical Magnet High School, one of three historically black high schools in Indiana.
In spite of his background, Oliver, like many people, understood the history of slavery in Indiana in the context that Hoosiers took the side of the North in the Civil War. That, he said, is part of what leaves people with the impression there never was slavery in Indiana.
“I do think a lot of people do divide us into North and South,” he said. “Especially, after winning that war and being a part of the North, it was advantageous for a state like Indiana to do so, to move even further away from the people who were on the losing side. It also was a way that maybe Indiana could make itself seem more moral.”
Indiana’s academic standards also requires the mention of slavery just a handful of times between fourth grade and high school.
However, Oliver said understanding the full impact of slavery in Indiana is important for his students, and he intends to research the subject so he can better incorporate it into the curriculum. The high school also offers an Indiana Studies class for which this information is crucial.
“We are still in a nation that was greatly affected by slavery. And I feel the more facts we give our students to make them informed students, we want to do that,” he said. “I am excited to teach my students about it because it definitely would add an extra level of engagement when we talk about slavery.”