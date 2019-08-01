Ivy Tech adds truck driver training program

ANDERSON – With the ongoing demand for truck drivers in the region, Ivy Tech Community College in Anderson is offering a three-week training program.
The course is being offered in conjunction with the Center for Transportation Safety to help students earn their commercial driver’s license, Ivy Tech announced Thursday.
The training will take place on the west side of campus and includes 50 hours of classroom instruction and more than 100 hours of driving experience.
The three-week course, at a cost of $4,950, includes instruction in pre-trip inspection, backing up and parallel parking.
Should a student fail the first test, the Center for Transportation Safety offers a refresher course and pays for the second test. Each test after that has to be paid for by the student at a cost of $100.
James Willey, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Anderson, said when the school restructured 18 months ago it started looking at programs that could be shared with other campuses. Willey said the decision to start the CDL classes was because of the demand in the industry in the region.
“There is a demand for truck drivers,” he said. “We are also offering classes in logistics and supply chain management.”
The classes will be offered for all Ivy Tech Community College students in Marion, Hamilton and Hancock counties.
“We’re excited we can offer this,” Willey said. “Our location right next to Interstate 69 is ideal.”
Kris Zinszer, chairman of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce board of directors, said the new course addresses a real need in the trucking industry and the anticipated continued growth.
“Every year there is an increased demand for truck drivers,” Zinszer said. “Many companies have a demand for drivers in Madison County.”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the program is offering area residents a new opportunity as the trucking industry continues to grow.
“Ivy Tech is a great partner,” he said. “They are looking for ways to give back to the community in terms of educational programs.”
The State of Indiana just issued Ivy Tech Anderson’s license to provide CDL training, making Ivy Tech the largest provider of CDL training in the state.
There are many sources of funding available to both employers and students to get drivers trained at low or even no cost to them, and Ivy Tech is ready to guide folks to funding sources.
The truck driver shortage is an ongoing national issue, according to the American Trucking Association, which states the U.S. experiences an annual shortage of more than 50,000 drivers.
