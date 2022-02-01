ANDERSON — Octavia Thorns-Jackson has been named vice chancellor of academic affairs for Ivy Tech Community College’s Anderson campus.
“I am proud to be back home in Anderson working with my community,” she said. “I firmly believe in the power education has to change circumstances, broaden minds and uplift communities."
A former department chair for English, communications and world languages at Ivy Tech Muncie, Thorns-Jackson will serve as chief academic officer, overseeing faculty and helping determine the strategic vision for current academic programs and future offerings.
Anderson campus Chancellor Mia D. Johnson said she believes Thorns-Jackson will be a powerful local advocate for students.
“She is passionate about adult learners. She has strong ties to the Anderson community and will be an asset to our leadership team.”
Thorns-Jackson earned a bachelor's from Indiana University in African-American and African diaspora studies. She went on to earn a master's in English and creative writing from Southern New Hampshire University and a master's in adult learning.
Continuing her education, Thorns-Jackson is a doctoral candidate in higher education and adult learning at Walden University.
“Octavia is an educator at her core, and academics are the place where she shines brightest,” said Emery Peck, vice chancellor for academic affairs at the Muncie campus. “Her knowledge on pedagogy, learning styles, varied instruction and development of community in the classroom bring tremendous value to both the Anderson campus and the larger group of vice chancellors for academic affairs across the state.”
In addition to serving as an associate professor of English in Muncie, Thorns-Jackson was a member of the campus diversity committee.
