ANDERSON – Ivy Tech Community College officials have named Dr. Mia D. Johnson as interim chancellor for the Anderson campus as they continue their national search for a replacement for James Willey, whose final day is Friday.
“We are confident in Mia’s ability to lead and serve as the interim chancellor, and will stay committed to the process of running a thorough national search that will generate a highly qualified group of finalists,” said Ivy Tech President, Sue Ellspermann.
Johnson could not be reached for comment but the college did offer a prepared statement from her.
“I am thrilled to be chosen to serve in the Anderson community during this time of transition for the campus,” she said. “Having the opportunity to take on this leadership role and expand my experience with the College will be invaluable and I look forward to working with the amazing faculty and staff at the Anderson campus.”
Johnson, an associate professor of psychology and human services, has served in many leadership roles at Ivy Tech, including vice chancellor for academic affairs at the Muncie campus.
Her 12-year career with Ivy Tech began as a certification and assessment center associate in the testing center. She also has served as assistant registrar, regional registrar, human services faculty, program chair, department chair and dean.
A 2003 Ivy Tech graduate, Johnson went on to bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology. In 2016, she earned a doctorate in global leadership with a concentration in higher education.
A Muncie native, Johnson also is active with many community organizations, including YWCA-Central Indiana for which she is president-elect.
She serves on the board of directors for the United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph Counties, YMCA of Muncie and the Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County’s scholarship advisory committee. In addition, she also is a mentor for Project Leadership, Rotary and Altrusa International, and active in International Leadership Association.
At least one other local higher education leader is excited to work with Johnson.
Corey Sharp, direction of Purdue Polytechnic-Anderson, said he has worked with Johnson for 10 years when they were colleagues at Ivy Tech-Muncie and is excited to collaborate with her in her expanded role.
“Anderson is fortunate to have her even in an interim role,” he said. "She is one of the most dedicated educators I know. She is passionate about working with community college students and helping them find success after they graduate."
Sharp described Johnson as "student centric."
"Mia is able to build consensus especially when there is ambiguity and uncertainty," he said. "She is able to build consensus because she has worked both in academic and student affairs operations at Ivy Tech. Those experiences provide her a systems understanding of how a campus operates."
