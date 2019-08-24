ANDERSON – One day when he was a child, Ed Spencer’s mother stopped by the Sears and Roebuck warehouse near Jackson Park to pick up something she ordered.
“She told me to stay in the car or I’d be kidnapped,” the Anderson resident said.
However, it wasn’t long before a buzzing sound spirited the youngster to the north end of the park, where he was mesmerized by foot-long race cars spinning around a concrete race track on a tether.
“That got me hooked,” he said. “It’s the appeal all little boys have with a racecar. All little boys love the red little car.”
Decades later, Spencer became one of the racers.
He was one of about 15 competitors from throughout the Midwest running 27 “races” Saturday at the track in Jackson Park in the American Miniature Racing Car Association’s inaugural nationals. In addition to Anderson, races were run simultaneously on Saturday and Sunday at Cedar Creek Park in Wantagh, New York, and Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in Rosemead, California.
Winners in the 10 classes are expected to be announced by Sept. 1.
The cars run individually and are deemed winners based on their average times over seven laps.
Tethered to a pole at the center of the circle, the cars, which run on gasoline or electricity, are give a push by a long metal pole used by their owners. The smaller the car, the thinner the tether cable.
Spencer said though it seems racing small cars would be a dream for young boys, the average age of the racers is about 60.
“You can’t get kids to do anything. You can’t get them away from their video games,” he said.
Bob Oge, of Hinckley, Illinois, was a world-class control line model airplane racer, but it became too expensive once he retired. Looking for a less expensive replacement hobby, he turned to the mini-cars in 2009.
“It’s a mental and physical challenge – more mental than physical,” he said.
The Class 10B blue and red Novarossi-powered racer he calls Wanda set the national record at 158.2 miles per hour in 2012. The secret to his success?
“I watch the wheels and see how long they keep spinning. The gear box has got to be loose,” he said. “I learned how to tune the engines properly.”
In his free time away from the track, Oge works on engines for other racers in the specialized machine shop at his home.
“I work on engines for almost everybody,” he said.
J. Phil McDonald, president of the Midwest Miniature Racing Car Association and secretary/treasurer for the AMRCA, started racing 51 years ago. He expects to race internationally in Brisbane, Australia, in October.
“My dad used to bring me down here and let me watch in the early ‘50s,” he said. “It hooked me immediately, and it never left me.”
