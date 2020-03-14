ANDERSON — With more than 300 inmates at the Madison County Jail and Community Corrections Complex, there are concerns connected to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, said Friday that no one has tested positive for the coronavirus in the county.
She said one person was under investigation because they were showing symptoms of the virus, and the test results are pending.
“It’s a concern,” Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said of the possibility of the coronavirus inside the jail. “We continue to distribute the message to the staff in terms of using the prevention measures to take care of themselves.”
Mellinger said the jail staff is taking the temperature of each person brought into the jail.
“We’re following the recommendations of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association that anyone with a temperature of 100.2 degrees should be evaluated by the medical staff,” he said. “We’re telling the inmates to take the same preventative measures, but inside the jail it’s impossible to keep a distance from each other.”
If an inmate tests positive for the coronavirus, Mellinger said isolation procedures will depend on where the person has been and who they have been in contact with.
“I pray we don’t have an outbreak,” he said. “We will rely on the medical professionals and attempt to isolate people. If we can’t, they will be moved to a hospital.”
Mellinger said the symptoms and recovery are similar to the flu and he is urging everyone to not panic.
He said the department is making sure all appropriate preventative equipment is being provided to deputies and detectives.
“We’re telling deputies to wear gloves and a mask and to maintain a distance from individuals,” he said.
“There is a big difference between EMS and firefighters that have a minute or two to put on protective gear,” Mellinger said. “We don’t always have that time. I’m worried about that.”
He said most of the visits with inmates are done by videophone. With in-person visits, visitors and inmates are separated by a glass panel.
Mason Brizendine, executive director of the Madison County Community Corrections Complex, said the agency is maximizing cleaning efforts at the facility and trying to maintain the recommended 6- to 10-foot distance between inmates and staff.
“If we have someone with symptoms we will consult with our medical provider,” he said. “Our current population allows us to isolate people in the trustee’s dormitory.”
Brizendine said the complex has restricted all public access, including for providers. He said attorneys can talk with clients by videophone.
He said in the Work Release unit, the staff is watching for anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus.
“We can take their temperature and consult with the medical staff,” Brizendine said.
