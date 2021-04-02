Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 249; total in custody 295.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Ryanne Nichelle Brashear, 28, 200 block of Tamara Lane, Pendleton. Booked 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or greater.
• Kyle Anthony Gillam, 25, 1900 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, attempted invasion of privacy.
• Tyler Lee Willoughby, 43, 700 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 4:38 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation, violation of suspended sentence, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Jacob Eugene Moore, 29, 2500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:08 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Lee Howard Jr., 42, 200 block of East Sixth Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeffery Allen Kemerly, 62, 1200 block of East 42nd Street, Anderson. Booked 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, operating vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; habitual lifetime violator; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Constance Jean Jones, 31, 300 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Michael Shane Parke-Puckett, 39, 400 block of West Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Kristina Marie Hager-Marcure, 27, 1400 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Lane Coots, 43, 9600 block of South Indiana 109, Markleville. Booked 11:42 p.m. Wednesday, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• William Tyrone Young, 32, 400 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 11:53 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Markeese Alonta Woods, 30, 2300 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:55 a.m. Thursday, possession of a handgun without a license.
• Shaun Michael Thomas, 32, 1500 block of West County Road 1300 North, Alexandria. Booked 3:35 a.m. Thursday, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nathaniel Lee Kissick II, 23, 200 block of West Buchanan Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:50 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
