Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 257; total in custody 328.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews each case and files official charges.
• Amanda Mae Contreraz, 41, 2400 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 8:42 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jalonte Jacobs, 28, 500 block of North Third Street, Elwood. Booked 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger and criminal mischief with property damage up to $750.
• Landon Tyler Chappell, 27, homeless, Anderson. Booked 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, four counts criminal contempt of court.
• Alejandro Llamas, 42, 2300 block of Franklin Street, Anderson. Booked 5:02 p.m. Wednesday, violation of pretrial release and invasion of privacy.
• Brittany Nicole Edmonds, 27, 1500 block of North Country Club Road, Muncie. Booked 2:01 p.m. Wednesday violation of suspended sentence.
• Bruce Brent Morris, 43, 1600 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, three counts failure to appear.
• Tama Gene Butts, 31, 100 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, three counts failure to appear.
• Jonathan Eric Andrews Sr., 49, 5000 block of Stephany Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:56 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Nicolas Edward Lee Moorman, 34, 200 block of South Roby Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:46 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle with blood alcohol content of .15% or greater.
• Corey Michael Webb, 33, 1200 block of Busby Road, Lapel. Booked 2:21 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Caleb Scott Kennedy, 29, 500 block of North 20th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:38 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Zachary Nathaniel Heffernan, 33, 2900 block of West County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 4:53 p.m., habitual traffic violator.
• Amanda Lynn Leonard, 39, 300 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:10 a.m. Thursday, battery with bodily injury.
