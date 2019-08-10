These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brittany Jean Gardner, 32, of the 5500 block of North County Road 100 West, Anderson. Booked at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Leona Charlene Peavler, 42, of the 2600 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, neglect of dependent.
• Joshua William Terry, 33, of the 800 block of Country Club Lane, Anderson. Booked at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Cameron Michael Golish, 28, of the 13200 block of West Council, Yorktown. Booked at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Jared Michael Sanner, 23, of the 7200 block of West Reformatory Road, Fortville. Booked at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Corey Scott Main, 33, of the 7600 block of South State Road 109, Markleville. Booked at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Joshua Wayne Ridgway, 43, of the 700 block of West 27th Street, Fairbanks, Alabama. Booked at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, attempted contempt of court and failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
• Douglas Wayne Elsten III, 26, of the 100 block of East Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked at 12:47 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jared David Angel, 29, of the 1400 block of Central Avenue, Noblesville. Booked at 12:47 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Morgan Allen Cornett, 23, of the 400 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:13 a.m. Thursday, carrying handgun without license with conviction within 15 years.
• Ryan Eugene Clark Tallman, 23, of the 12500 block of West County Road 350 South, Anderson. Booked at 1:37 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jennifer Nicole Johnson, 36, of the 100 block of Darin Court, Anderson. Booked at 1:46 a.m. Thursday, auto theft.
• Michael Lee Rinker, 48, of the 6100 block of Layton Road, Anderson. Booked at 1:55 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Daniel Joseph Backous, 50, of the 11700 block of North County Road 200 East, Alexandria. Booked at 2:18 a.m. Thursday, OWI: .15 BAC or greater.
• Kenneth Matthew Penn, 32, of the 700 block of Main Street, Lapel. Booked at 2:21 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court child support and failure to appear.
• Terra Renee Brown, 35, of the 2300 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:23 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Paul David Merritt, 34, of the 1800 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:50 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court and hold for work release.
• Danielle Diana-Renee Albano, 31, of the 4900 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked at 3:32 a.m. Thursday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Chelsie Katlyn Coffey, 24, of the 1800 block of Norwood Way, Anderson. Booked at 4:44 p.m. Thursday, return to county jail per court order.
• Jennifer Nell Crews, 31, of the 200 block of East South Street, Tipton. Booked at 5:11 p.m. Thursday, return to county jail per court order.
• Arabia Sharde Steele, 27, of the 1700 block of South Cross Lakes Circle, Anderson. Booked at 5:54 p.m. Thursday, return to county jail per court order.
• Jerry Mark Gibson, 58, of the 300 block of Winding Way, Frankton. Booked at 6:16 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court - jail booking.
• Stephen Bradford Johnson, 36, of the 2100 block of Atwood Drive, Anderson. Booked at 10:14 p.m. Thursday, attempted return to county jail per court order.
• Daquan Marquis Wright, 26, of the 4000 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Anthony Ross Shaw, 28, of the 200 block of Horseshoe Bend Road, Albany, Kentucky. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Friday, theft and domestic battery.
• Lewis Tyrone Jones Sr., 47, of the 2900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Friday, violation adult day reporting, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime and intimidation.
• Avis Jannelle Taylor, 39, of the 3100 block of Fall Ridge Lane, Anderson. Booked at 2:02 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• George Michael Brooks, 64, of the 300 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:26 a.m. Friday, theft, fraud and hold for 10-day probation violation.
• James Orvel Clark, 49, of the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive, Indianapolis. Booked at 2:32 a.m. Friday, violation adult day reporting.
• Steven Lashaun Wilson, 41, of the 500 block of Marine Drive, Anderson. Booked at 3:57 a.m. Friday, violation of probation, theft, strangulation, domestic battery, robbery, possession of methamphetamine and DWS: prior.
• Kyle Christopher Reed, 28, of the 4400 block of South County Road 50 West, Anderson. Booked at 4:30 a.m. Friday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Kaleb Thomas Reed, 28, of the 4300 block of Wild Turkey Drive, Anderson. Booked at 5:39 a.m. Friday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Myron Darnell Brooks, 51, of the 2200 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:47 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Manuel Francisco Rangel, 18, of the 2000 block of Dewey Street., Anderson. Booked at 6:14 a.m. Friday, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and interference with reporting of crime.
• Daniel James Hayes, 25, of the 900 block of Fremont Drive, Anderson. Booked at 6:50 a.m. Friday, OWI: .08 to < .15 BAC and carry handgun without license.
