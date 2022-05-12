Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Shawn Michael Murrey, 32, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 12:04 a.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of drug court.
• Charles Paul Chestnut, 26, 200 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 1:27 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• Michael Spencer, 38, 2700 block of South Lincoln Boulevard, Marion. Booked 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, two counts attempted habitual traffic violator; two counts attempted operation of a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; two counts attempted operation of a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; two counts operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater; two counts operator never licensed; and two counts operating while intoxicated.
• Dominique Errick Broome, 29, 1500 block of Forkner, Anderson. Booked 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release, escape from lawful detention, three counts violation of suspended sentence, domestic battery and domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions.
• Phillip James Hutnick, 31, 200 block of South Franklin Street, Fowlerton. Booked 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, neglect of a dependent/child and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• James Bryan Copeland, 31, 1200 block of East Alto Road, Kokomo. Booked 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• John Thomas Howell, 44, 600 block of Linda Lane, Muncie. Booked 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and theft from a building with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Tyler Jordan Adams, 29, 2000 block of South Sheridan Street, Elwood. Booked 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Robert Hull, 42, 500 block of South Basswood Drive, Bloomington. Booked 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Terry Gene Bolden Sr., 53, 2300 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 7:23 p.m. Tuesday, four counts failure to appear, two counts possession of methamphetamine and two counts resisting law enforcement.
• Keith Francis Condon, 79, 3000 block of East County Road 500 North, Anderson. Booked 9:33 p.m. Tuesday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Antawan Dontrelle Johnson, 36, 500 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Hailey Lynn Redmon, 30, 1600 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation and domestic battery.
• Richard Deon Hatchett, 43, 1700 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, aggravated battery, seriously violent felon in possession of firearm and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Michael John Mann, 31, 2300 block of Melody Lane, Anderson. Booked 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle wile intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater, operating while intoxicated, endangerment and reckless driving.
• Joshua Edward Super, 44, 200 block of North Third Street, Elwood. Booked 4:43 a.m. Wednesday, two counts auto theft, two counts obstruction of justice and two counts possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael Todd Smyser, 49, 300 block of West Main Street, Arcadia. Booked 7:08 a.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify while stopped for infraction/ordinance.
• James Claude McGuire II, 36, 2300 block of Raintree Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, criminal mischief with damages totaling less than $750 and invasion of privacy.
• Michael James Dragos, 42, 800 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 12:51 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jason L. Wallace, 21, 100 block of West Cpinty Road 500 North, Anderson. Booked 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Elizabeth Kay Fann, 41, 1900 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Michaela Nicole Snyder, 31, 200 block of North Huston Street, Ingalls. Booked 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Justin Lee Vega, 21, 2500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, three counts failure to appear.
• Luke Cheney McKinney, 43, homeless. Booked 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
• Breanna Nicole Ferguson, 22, 1100 block of East 30th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and two counts failure to appear.
• Robert Lamont Smith, 45, 5700 block of Apple Creek Way, Anderson. Booked 9:01 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Michael Ryan Henson, 41, 3000 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 10:33 p.m. Wednesday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Robert Jay Flatt, 55, 15700 block of West Commerce Road, Daleville. Booked 11 p.m. Wednesday, two counts possession of methamphetamine and two counts driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Caroline Gordon, 53, 4100 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine.
