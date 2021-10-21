These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers buare not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Christopher David Campi, 24, 11800 block of Hollyhock Drive, Fishers. Booked 7:32 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a handgun without a license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance; and theft of a firearm..
• Lonnie Dio Morgan, 47, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 8:21 a.m. Tuesday, public intoxication.
• Brian Michael Parks, 34, 200 block of Curve Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:23 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Charles Dwayne Johnson, 52, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Joshua Damien White, 26, 2200 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Martaes Lewaun Beverly Sr., 27, 1200 block of Niochol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Dakota Lee Click, 24, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 5:32 p.m. Tuesday, three counts violation of Drug Court.
• Shawn Michael Parks, 48, first block of Golden Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Dakota Dalton Whitaker, 23, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 10:39 p.m. Tuesday, 14 counts failure to appear.
• Jimmy Edward Griffin II, 37, 1500 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear, possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Donquaz Santonio Goodloe, 41, 4100 block of Biscayne Road, Indianapolis. Booked 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic offender.
• Aziana Mechan Roberts, 22, 7500 block of East 49th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:53 a.m. Wednesday, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.