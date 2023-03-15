Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Luis Laberto Canales, 40, 2000 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Steven Thomas Gray, 36, Markleville, booked at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
Christopher Wayne Caldwell, 54, 900 block of South Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
Earl Lindsey III, 39, 1500 block of Locust Street, Anderson, booked at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and neglect of a dependent.
Donathan Roderick Edwards, 44, homeless, booked at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Michael David Ellis, 41, 3000 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, confinement, intimidation and interference with reporting a crime.
Derik Lee Edward Jones, 28, Elwood, booked at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday, possession of a legend drug and two counts of failure to appear.
Davin Eldred Cornett, 25, Muncie, booked at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Brady Nathanael Lyles, 35, Noblesville, booked at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery, habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and probation violation.