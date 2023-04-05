Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Monday to Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Alison Megan Monson, 36, address unknown, booked at 9:03 a.m. Monday, possession of cocaine, escape, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a syringe.
Quenton Rashawd Hendricks, 39, 500 block of Coventry Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:13 a.m. Monday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Gregg Anthony Ratcliff, 36, 4500 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 1:26 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Kenton Richard Clute, 38, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:43 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Jason Lee Bliss, 48, 2400 block of Jackson Street, booked at 2:51 p.m. Monday, probation violation.
Cody Lane Davidson, 25, Lapel, booked at 4:31 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Melissa Sue McPhearson, 40, Alexandria, booked at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday, possession of marijuana, identity deception and possession of paraphernalia.
Martez Davion Griffin, 22, 2400 block of East County Road 200 South, Anderson, booked at 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, three counts of failure to appear.
Tyron Lorenzo Howard, 40, 2200 block of Sheffield Avenue, Anderson, booked at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
Donathan Roderick Edwards, 44, homeless, booked at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Michael Cody Wright, 39, Pendleton, booked at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
Terrie Ann Looper, 44, 2400 block of Monroe Street, Anderson, booked at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of drug court.
Roger Andrew McDonald, 62, homeless, booked at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Alexis Kaylee Myers, 29, Alexandria, booked at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana.
Mariah Brittany Ellet, 24, 1200 block of Locust Street, Anderson, booked at 6:06 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery, neglect of a dependent, interference with reporting a crime, public intoxication and probation violation.