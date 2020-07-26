ANDERSON — Repairs at the aging Madison County Jail could cost more than $1 million annually in coming years.
Madison County maintenance supervisor Al Epperly said last week at the county commissioners’ meeting that he will request additional funding from county council for repairs at the facility.
“I’ve already spent 54% in the jail accounts this year,” Epperly noted.
The jail is using technology from 1984, and parts for the cell doors are available from only one supplier, according to Epplerly.
“The roofs on the jail are the original,” he said. “We’re putting patches on patches. We keep pouring money into the building. We could spend $1 million a year, and it still wouldn’t be repaired.”
Epperly’s comments came after Sheriff Scott Mellinger again urged the formation of a jail feasibility committee to begin the process to construct a new facility. Mellinger made the request for a jail study last year and renewed it several times in 2020.
“Continuing to kick the can down the road is unacceptable,” he told commissioners. “It’s your responsibility to move forward.”
The jail has a capacity to house 207 inmates. In January 2016 the average daily number was 250, according to the sheriff.
“Each year it increased,” he said. “In 2019, the daily number was 275 inmates, and many times it was above 300.”
Mellinger said the number of inmates decreased during the coronavirus pandemic but the jail population was back up to 246 on July 20.
“The jail was built in 1984,” he said. “It has been abused and overpopulated. The people being housed there don’t want to be there and don’t care about our property.”
Mellinger said the plumbing has to be repaired several times a week. The heating and air conditioning, along with the main elevator, are on their “last legs,” according to the sheriff.
“We keep pouring money into a building that is falling apart,” he said. “Right now it is not a safe facility.”
Stress among offenders is leading to more fighting and staff turnover is at 15%, Mellinger said.
“There is zero hope that a new facility is in the works,” he said of staff turnover.
Last year when a jail feasibility study was first considered, Mellinger said, county commissioners were waiting on funding and county council was waiting on a building plan.
“Appoint a committee to discuss a plan for a new jail,” he advised commissioners.
Mellinger has estimated the cost of a new jail with 450-500 beds at $50 million.
Henry County is planning to construct administrative offices and a new jail with 246 beds at a cost of $26.5 million. Officials expect the jail to be completed in 2022.
Mellinger previously said the cost to construct a new jail is expected to increase by 4% to 7% each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.