ANDERSON — Former Anderson police chief Jake Brown has been named director of the city’s Department of Personnel, Safety and Insurance.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced Brown’s hiring on Monday.
Jake’s father, Tom, previously served as the director of the Personnel Department.
Brown, 44, served as chief of police from October 2019 until his recent retirement from the Anderson Police Department, where he served over 23 years.
Prior to assuming the role as chief, Brown served at the police department as Assistant Chief over the uniform division from January 2016 until his appointment to lead the department. Prior to his appointment as chief, he served as a sergeant in the department.
“I am excited that Jake has agreed to return to the city,” Broderick said in a press release. “During his tenure as assistant chief and later as chief he was responsible for the coordination of over 100 employees and the day-to-day oversight of one of our most vital departments. He served as an exceptional leader during some difficult times, and I am grateful he has decided to return to work for our city in this important role.”
When he retired as police chief, Brown told The Herald Bulletin that he has a lot of years to work but didn’t see another 20 years in law enforcement.
“I am excited about the opportunity to return to my community and to be able to provide public service in a new area,” Brown said. “During my brief time away, I was offered some great new opportunities, but I keep being drawn back to my feelings for our community and the desire to continue to help work within the Broderick Administration.
“When Mayor Broderick reached out and asked if I would be willing to return to lead this department, the decision was an easy one,” he said.
Brown is married and he and his wife are the parents of a 3-year-old son.
