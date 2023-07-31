ANDERSON — Students from the Tamagawa Seigakuin School for Girls in Tokyo or "Tama Sei" have been experiencing different aspects of American culture, including its problem with homelessness.
A group of nearly 40 high school-age girls spent time at the Christian Center on Main Street in Anderson.
Students were divided into groups and sent on a scavenger hunt, but not just any scavenger hunt.
Students and their leaders were charged with finding locations homeless people would go to in order to stay warm in the winter, seek shelter from the rain, seek job services and many other items.
Students and faculty, composed of representatives from Anderson University and Tama Sei, returned to the Christian Center to hear from folks who've been homeless.
Sean Harris, men's director at the Christian Center, spent eight years on the streets of Muncie. In those eight years, most of his time was spent scavenging for food.
His most common way of obtaining food was via restaurant dumpsters.
After a brief Q&A, it was time for students to get their hands dirty.
Students were once again divided into groups and sent out to mulch and pull weeds in the courtyard separating the chapel and dining hall on the Christian Center campus.
The purpose of their visit is to immerse in American culture to help them learn English, according to a press release from Cheryl Shank, director of the stateside portion of the Tama Sei English Program.
Cocolo Onozawa and Shino Ichikawa, sophomores at Tama Sei, said such immersion comes with some surprises, including the bathroom.
"In Japan, the toilet and bathtub and shower, they are separated (into different rooms)," Ichikawa said.
Diversity of people was another source of surprise for the two students.
"In Japan, everyone has (natural) black hair, everyone has dark eyes," Mike Wagner, a teacher at Tama Sei, explained.
The group is being hosted at Anderson University as Tama Sei is affiliated with the Church of God in Anderson.
The program has been going on for nearly 30 years, though this is the first time they've stayed in Anderson for the entire duration, Shank said Monday afternoon.
They arrived in Anderson early last Tuesday and will be staying until Aug. 7. Each day is packed full of activities, including classes from AU faculty and visits to landmarks such as Mounds State Park.
Toward the end of the week, they will travel to King's Island in Ohio and the Ark Encounter in Kentucky. They will then return to Indianapolis and wait to head home.
Shank said another group will arrive around the same time next year.