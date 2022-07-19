ANDERSON — When the Anderson City Council meets on July 26 in special session there will be a new member.
Jeff Freeman was elected Monday to complete the term of Don Lynch representing the 2nd District.
Freeman, 62, served with the Anderson Fire Department for 36 years, retiring in December 2021.
“I’ve lived here and served the public my entire life,” he said. “It was the right thing to do.”
Freeman said like many neighborhoods in Anderson there is a problem with empty houses.
“The city has done a great job repairing the curbs, sidewalks and streets,” he said. “I’m going to get out and talk with people to see what they need and make some improvements.
Freeman said Lynch and former councilwoman Donna Davis did a great job in representing the district.
“I’ve been blessed with a great family and friends,” he said.
He coached baseball at Anderson University, Highland and Pendleton Heights high schools and at Concordia College in Michigan.
Lynch was appointed to complete the term of Democrat Donna Davis in 2020.
He announced his resignation from the council effective June 30.
Freeman was the only person to file by the Friday deadline to replace Lynch.
The term of office ends on Dec. 31, 2023, and is up for election in November of that year.
Freeman said he will run for election to the office in 2023.
Lynch said in a letter to the Anderson City Clerk’s office that he suffered an accident in his residence last July and has been unable to recover.
Davis had been elected to a 10th term on the council in 2019 and died in 2020.
Lynch was elected in a contest with four other candidates to complete Davis’s term.