PENDLETON — For 30 years, Tim Davis has conducted Bible studies at both Pendleton Correctional Facility and the Correctional Industrial Facility (CIF). His career in prison ministry began in 1992, when the older men in his Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation were looking for someone to continue their work in the prisons.
While Davis was not overly enthused about helping with prison ministry at first, listening to the inmates tell their stories and put effort into their Bible studies helped him realize this was a good opportunity to help people.
“The guys that come to our group want to be there. You might think they’ll do anything to get out of confinement for an hour or two. But that’s not really the case,” Davis said. “They’re there because they want to be, and they recognize that they need help and want help, and when you see a good attitude in individuals, it’s just self-feeding.”
Chaplain at CIF Jeffrey Hinshaw believes prison ministry is beneficial to inmates because it lets them interact with someone from the outside, as well as giving them hope and something to strive for while they are incarcerated.
While some inmates may not have the opportunity to be released from prison, those that Davis works with at CIF will have the chance to be a part of the community again.
According to Hinshaw, research shows that offenders with some kind of religious identity do better after they are released because they learn communication and social values.
“Many times, they’ll connect with churches or organizations on the inside,” Hinshaw said. “And when they are released, they’re able to reconnect with the outside equivalent, the outside group, to continue that hope, continue that change, continue that positivity in their lives.”
In Davis’ experience, people that choose to attend the Bible study have a decent record of good citizenship and maintaining their faith because they learned to move on from the life that led to their prison sentences.
“We try to help them to see what the Scriptures have to say about our conduct in the world and with other people and our relationship with God.”
Marc Holman has been attending prison ministry at CIF for about 13 months. He studies with the Jehovah’s Witnesses and feels the Bible study gives inmates the chance to reflect and face themselves spiritually while also building camaraderie.
“I think in general, being able to share ideas and speak on things, in a spiritual sense, is good,” Holman said. “It actually just makes it a little bit more tolerable to be incarcerated, as we are, and it also bonds you in a common sort of way.”
Earl True was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses before his incarceration and continues his studies while serving his sentence at CIF. Continuing with his studies acts as spiritual food for True, and he said a combination of religion, therapy and medication help him treat his schizophrenia.
“It works for everything. I can have a horrible day, or horrible week, but the minute I get into one of my studies, it’s like something’s been lifted from me,” True said. “It’s always been a very positive experience for me.”
Davis believes the Bible changes lives if people choose to read and apply it, and he attributes any success he has had in the prisons to the inmates who put in that effort.
“I do it as a volunteer, so I don’t personally get anything out of it except the satisfaction of helping individuals,” he said. “I’d like to know if I see these guys on the street someday, and I walk up to them, I can shake their hand and not be afraid.”