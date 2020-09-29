PENDLETON — Jessica Smith submitted her resignation Monday, effective immediately, from the Pendleton Town Council.
Though she did not yet return requests for comment, Smith’s resignation letter cited her inability to work with a body that does not share her values and beliefs.
“I find it unconscionable the police chief was reinstated after publicly mocking the Black Lives Matter movement, women, the LGBT community and religious minorities,” she said. “It is unacceptable that good employees were fired while insubordinate employees were rehired. Furthermore, it is unbelievable that current council members find it acceptable to use their position for their own personal gain. In short, I no longer wish to remain connected to a council whose priorities are so firmly in the grip of the good ole boys club.”
Smith was the first woman to serve as president in the town’s history.
“I am incredibly thankful to the people that placed their trust in me and supported me during my tenure,” she said. “I voted my conscience and made the choices I thought were for the best of the town. Every decision I made, every vote I cast, I believed was the best decision for the town’s future.”
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
