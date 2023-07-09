ANDERSON — During his years of involvement in community activities, John T. Streaty Sr. worked first to establish, then maintain a six-acre plot of land tucked into a neighborhood on the city’s west side.
Streaty Park, first dedicated to his parents, began to fall into disrepair a few years after his death in 2010.
“There used to be a hill on the north side of the park, and there would be bands out here,” Streaty’s son, John Streaty Jr., recalled. “We stood out here and people would hear the music and they would come out and join us. Everybody had a good time.”
Returning the park to a condition where it would once again be considered a safe center of neighborhood life became a focus for the elder Streaty’s daughter, Bertha Louise Streaty. In 2017, the city began refurbishing the basketball court near the southeast corner of the property. Later, funds from a community block grant were used to update the restrooms, re-roof an existing shelter house and build a new one, and purchase new playground equipment.
The project’s completion was celebrated Saturday with a re-dedication ceremony during which Bertha, John and other members of the Streaty family unveiled a plaque in the elder Streaty’s memory. Chiseled into the stone surface are the names of past Board of Park Commission members and others who helped make the park a reality.
“I know my dad is in heaven looking down, and he’s going to tell me, ‘Daughter, job well done,’” Bertha Streaty said. “You did it. You got the park looking like it did from the beginning, and I appreciate it.”
John Streaty added that his father would take pride in the park now for many reasons, including the fact that it draws children from a racially diverse neighborhood.
“He’d be proud,” John Streaty said. “When you look at the park, the basketball court down there, we have all kinds of different people here.
“This was something my father envisioned,” he added. “Today, I wish he was here but I know he’s someplace better, and he would be so proud, especially of my sister and all she has done to help get things moving in the right direction. She has done a lot to get this park back in shape where it needs to be.”
City officials said the park’s rededication is also meant to be a fitting tribute to Streaty’s commitment to bettering his community and sharing its history with the next generation.
“Every time you’d walk in his house, it was full of young folks who were hanging around, just hanging out with him,” recalled Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., who became acquainted with the elder Streaty during his days as a member of the city council. “I think they appreciated his wisdom and his knowledge of the community. He was just a true local leader.”