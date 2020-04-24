ANDERSON – Daniel Jones has been sentenced to 120 years in prison in connection with two murders that took place in 2018.
Jones, 39, withdrew his pleas of not guilty in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 on Friday.
Then, through the terms of a plea agreement, Jones pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in connection with the July 29, 2018 slaying of Trinity Parker.
Jones also pleaded guilty to aiding, inducing or causing murder in connection with the Aug. 6, 2018 shooting death of David L. Phillips II, and guilty to a charge of criminal confinement.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley sentenced Jones to 60 years on the murder count, 60 years on the aiding, inducing or causing murder charge and 14 years on the criminal confinement charge.
The causing murder and criminal confinement sentences will run concurrently and consecutive to the murder sentence for a total of 120 years.
In pronouncing the sentence, Dudley noted Jones’ criminal history, which included three prior prison sentences.
Dudley found as aggravating factors Jones’ lack of remorse, his justification for killing Parker and no moral responsibility for the death of Phillips.
Jones was charged with the murder of Parker, 39, whose body was found in a vacant Grant County house; and the killing of the 35-year-old Phillips, whose body was discovered in Anderson’s Rangeline Nature Preserve.
Four other Anderson residents, Jordan Zirkle; Brittney Vontress-Cox; Taylor Wheeler; and David Roberts have been charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder and aiding, inducing or causing criminal confinement in connection with the two homicides.
Zirkle has accused Jones of fatally shooting Parker and Phillips, according to statements from Zirkle in a police probable cause affidavit.
Roberts and the other co-defendants have said Jones is the one who orchestrated the shootings.
They alleged that Jones threatened to shoot them if they talked about the crimes.
But in an interview with The Herald Bulletin after he was arrested, Jones claimed he had been “set up” and that Zirkle was the one who shot Parker and Phillips and then intimidated Jones with threats against his family.
Acting on a tip communicated through the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Department detectives found Phillips’ decomposed body Aug. 13 at the Rangeline Nature Preserve.
The 35-year-old Anderson man had been shot twice in the head with a .22-caliber handgun.
Two days later, Jones, who was already in custody at the Madison County Jail on an unrelated weapons charge, led investigators to an abandoned house just across the Grant County line where Parker’s badly decomposed body was found.
The Anderson woman also was shot twice in the head with a .22-caliber handgun, and investigators say she was shot days before Phillips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.