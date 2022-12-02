ELWOOD — Todd Jones has announced that he will seek a third term as mayor of the second largest city in Madison County.
Jones, a Democrat, ran unopposed in both the 2019 primary and general elections.
In 2015, Jones defeated Marty Bevington in the primary election and defeated Republican Dan Tucker in the general election by a 3-1 margin.
Tucker was appointed in 2015 to complete the term of Republican Ron Arnold, who resigned as mayor.
Jones has already received endorsements from unions representing both members of the Elwood police and fire departments for a third term.
During his first campaign in 2015, Jones ran on a four-step approach which has continued to be the road map for his administration.
That approach included job creation, open government, investing in the city’s neighborhoods and planning for the future of Elwood.
“It’s never been a 'D' way or an 'R' way, but rather a 'we' way of running the city,” Jones said in making his announcement.
Since Jones took office, the city has demolished and cleaned up 120 properties through a blight elimination program.
The abandoned golf course in Elwood has been reopened and the city has attracted $25 million in residential development investments.
“I have been amazed by the amount of support I have received from citizens, visitors and even strangers over the past seven years,” Jones said. “Running a city is a team effort and requires hard work, dedication, patience and respect.”
He said the decision to seek a third term was an easy one.
“While this journey has not always been smooth, together we have managed to make it over the hurdles and out of the slumps,” Jones said.