ANDERSON – A trial date of May 11 has been set for the first of five defendants in connection with the deaths of two Anderson residents in 2018.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley set a trial date Friday for Daniel L. Jones, 38, Anderson, who is charged with two counts of murder and criminal confinement in the July 29, 2018 death of 39-year-old Trinity Parker, whose body was found in a vacant Grant County house; and the Aug. 6 slaying of 35-year-old David L. Phillips II, whose body was discovered in Anderson’s Rangeline Nature Preserve.
Four other Anderson residents, Jordan Zirkle, 30; Brittney Vontress-Cox, 30; Taylor Wheeler, 23; and David Roberts, 37, have been charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder and aiding, inducing or causing criminal confinement in connection with the two homicides.
Defense attorney Alexander Newman said Jones will be the first of the five defendants that go to trial.
The trial is expected to last approximately two weeks, he said.
Zirkle has accused Jones of fatally shooting Parker and Phillips, according to statements from Zirkle in a police probable cause affidavit.
Roberts and the other co-defendants have said Jones is the one who orchestrated the shootings.
They alleged that Jones threatened to shoot them if they talked about the crimes.
But in an interview with The Herald Bulletin after he was arrested, Jones claimed he had been "set up" and that Zirkle was the one who shot Parker and Phillips and then intimidated Jones with threats against his family.
Acting on a tip communicated through the Madison County Prosecutor's Office, Madison County Sheriff's Department detectives found Phillips' decomposed body Aug. 13 at the Rangeline Nature Preserve.
The 35-year-old Anderson man had been shot twice in the head with a .22-caliber handgun.
Two days later, Jones, who was already in custody at the Madison County Jail on an unrelated weapons charge, led investigators to an abandoned house just across the Grant County line where Parker's badly decomposed body was found. The Anderson woman also was shot twice in the head with a .22-caliber handgun, and investigators say she was shot days before Phillips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.