ANDERSON — Four professional journalists will talk about how to spot “fake news” during a presentation from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Anderson Public Library.
The public is invited to attend. Admission is free. The presentation is about “The Fourth Estate: Fake News, the Free Press, Social Media and Government Accountability.”
Anthony Fargo from Indiana University’s Media School will talk about media law, ethics and the First Amendment.
Cheryl Owsley Jackson, who worked at WRTV-6 in Indianapolis and now reports for CNN, will speak about media spin and bias.
Robin Blom from Ball State’s School of Journalism will discuss how our own misconceptions can affect our understanding of media coverage.
Scott Underwood, editor of The Herald Bulletin, will moderate the panel discussion and direct questions from the audience after the presentations.
This informational program is sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Anderson/Madison County and One Nation Indivisible of Madison County.
The library is at 111 E. 12th St.