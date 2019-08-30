ANDERSON — The Libertarian Party candidate for Anderson mayor is alleging his opponents are circumventing Indiana’s nepotism law.
Rob Jozwiak is running for mayor against incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. and Republican Rick Gardner in the Nov. 5 municipal election.
In a press release this week, Jozwiak said Broderick and Gardner are both exploiting Indiana’s anti-nepotism law.
Jozwiak said the 2012 anti-nepotism law contains a bipartisan loophole, making exceptions for family members who work outside of direct supervision of elected officials.
He said action by both Broderick and Gardner goes against the law’s initial intent.
Jozwiak said his opponents are betraying the spirit and making a mockery of the anti-nepotism law by hiring family members to work in different departments than the elected official.
He said if elected mayor city employees would be hired based on education and qualifications.
“As soon as Mayor Broderick took office, his hand-picked city attorney, State Senator Tim Lanane, glossed over more qualified candidates by choosing the mayor’s son to handle the city’s most sensitive legal matters,” Jozwiak said.
He said alleged Gardner apologized 10 years ago when his wife was hired by Madison County after he was elected to the Madison County Council.
Jozwiak said that Gardner, as Madison County Auditor, helped get his son a job in the Madison County Treasurer’s office.
“Mayor Broderick’s police chief, fire chief, city controller, administrative assistant, and building maintenance supervisor all gave jobs to their adult children, which the community views as blatantly unfair,” Jozwiak said. “Even Rick Gardner downplays the fact he’s OK with nepotism when it benefits his own family.”
Responding to a similar allegation of nepotism raised by Gardner, Broderick responded that the city adheres to state law in the hiring of individuals who have family members working for the city.
Gardner previously said that he would put an end to the hiring of family members in city government if elected as mayor
Jozwiak said that responsible hiring practices should be based on an applicant’s education, achievement and performance qualifications as the most important criteria.
“Everybody in my family has already secured private sector job opportunities that don’t require political favoritism,” Jozwiak said. “I want to be a mayor for all the people and will choose only the best men and women for jobs.”
The city should have hired veterans, recent college grads, young parents, and always access the experience of seniors, he said.
“I don’t have any unemployed friends or family,” Jozwiak said.
