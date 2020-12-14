ANDERSON — A local judge has denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against a local real estate broker who pleaded guilty in 2016 to felony counts of theft and forgery.
Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims denied the motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by the state of Indiana against Roger and Pam Shoot and their business, P.R. Properties LLC and Anderson Homes.
Shoot’s attorney requested the dismissal because the state didn’t take any action in the civil complaint from April 2013 through September 2016. The state did request a pretrial conference in September 2019.
Shoot pleaded guilty in April 2016 to three Class D felony counts of theft, and one Class C felony count of forgery in a plea agreement approved by then Madison Circuit Court Judge Thomas Newman Jr.
Newman sentenced Shoot to 8 1/2 years of probation for real estate practices that prosecutors said were intentionally designed to take advantage of unsuspecting buyers. In addition, he was ordered to pay court costs and restitution of nearly $36,000.
The motion to dismiss states the civil action was taken at the same time the Madison County Prosecutor’s office filed 32 criminal charges against Shoot.
The court document states the elements in the civil complaint and the criminal charges are identical.
“Mr. Shoot is paying ‘restitution’ as part of his sentence in the criminal case and this case just ‘piles onto’ that case by demanding more from him,” the dismissal motion reads.
Judge Sims denied the motion without submitting a written document.
In April, the Indiana Real Estate Commission, through an agreement, suspended Shoot's license as a real estate broker for four years and five months.
The commission suspended Shoot’s real estate license in July 2014 after the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with 17 counts of felony theft, 13 counts of felony forgery, and one count each of felony perjury and corrupt business influence. That suspension has continued to the present.
Shoot’s legal troubles began when the Attorney General’s Office filed a civil lawsuit against him for an alleged rent-to-own scheme in which he failed to pay insurance premiums and property taxes.
Court documents filed by the state alleged Shoot, through his company, P.R. Properties LLC, sold four Anderson houses to consumers using rent-to-own agreements. He allegedly collected and then pocketed more than $9,200 from at least five buyers that was supposed to pay insurance premiums and property taxes.
According to the lawsuit, Shoot used the money for personal expenses at pharmacies, restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations, when it should have been held in special trust funds and used to pay taxes and insurance.
In four real estate transactions specifically cited, Shoot was the deeded owner of properties, but failed to record his ownership interest to “conceal and misrepresent the true deeded owner of record for the properties,” according to the complaint.
