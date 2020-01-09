ANDERSON — A request to place on hold a preliminary injunction concerning the Madison County commissioner districts has been denied.
Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Thomas Clem Thursday denied a motion filed by Madison County seeking to place a stay (hold) on the preliminary injunction returning the commissioner districts to the traditional boundaries.
County Attorney Jonathan Hughes of Bose McKinney & Evans said he is filing an emergency motion with the Indiana Court of Appeals to enter a stay on Clem’s preliminary injunction order.
“The first step in the process is the denial by the trial court,” he said. “The Indiana Court of Appeals has a panel that meets weekly to grant or deny motions.”
Hughes on Wednesday filed the motion to place a hold on the preliminary injunction and to appeal Clem’s decision in the complaint filed by Wesley Likens and Kevin Sipe.
Clem granted the preliminary injunction contesting the new district boundaries implemented in October by the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
The preliminary injunction states that filing for the May 5 primary, which started Wednesday, will be based on the traditional commissioner districts that have been in place for several decades.
Likens and Sipe alleged the commissioners violated state statute by splitting Anderson Township into the three districts. Attorney Bryce Owens said it was possible through the new district boundaries that all three commissioners could reside in the city of Anderson.
The county maintains the changes in the districts was to make them more equal in population for representation.
In the preliminary injunction, Judge Clem noted the commissioners didn’t clearly state the necessity of splitting Anderson Township as required by state statute.
Clem wrote the ordinance creating the new districts changed them in a dramatic way.
“The old boundaries that existed for decades guaranteed that urban and rural citizens had a voice in county government,” the preliminary injunction reads. “Under the newly proposed Ordinance there could conceivably be three commissioners chosen from downtown Anderson, thereby completely eliminating the voice of rural Madison County citizens in the executive branch of local government.”
Clem wrote that Anderson Township was divided with no showing or finding of “necessity” as required by state statute.
“The harm to the citizens of Madison County in using the previous boundaries pending the resolution of the issues in the case is minimal,” the preliminary injunction reads.
