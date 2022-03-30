ANDERSON — When Mockingbird Hill Recovery Center faced opposition before it opened a year ago, it addressed some of the concerns raised.
The project’s opponents still requested a judicial review of a special exception that the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals granted for the facility.
Late last year, a local judge denied that request.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley’s denial stated that the BZA exercised its discretion and there was substantial evidence supporting the decision to grant a special exception.
Opponents of the project contended conditions on operating the facility should have been imposed on approval of a special exception.
The 100-bed substance abuse recovery center is operated by Aspire Indiana Health and its partner, Progress House.
The Mockingbird Hill music center had not been used since 2016.
At the January 2020 meeting of the BZA, opponents of the project presented written material and oral presentations.
The opponents presented a list of 49 proposed conditions for the opening of the facility.
The staff of the Anderson Municipal Development Department recommended approval of the special exception, stating it met all the requirements for a medical clinic.
In its presentation, Aspire stated it would be a clinic for men only; only men over 18 would use the clinic; no one convicted of a sex crime or violent crime would be accepted; and there would be 50 security cameras and strict curfews and bed checks.
Dudley noted the opponents agreed there was a need for a substance abuse center in Anderson and their attorney at the BZA meeting didn’t object to the approval without conditions.
“The BZA exercised its discretion and omitted any conditions on a well-known applicant with a good track record in the community where that applicant met all the requirements for a special exception and a review of all written and oral evidence,” Dudley wrote in making the decision.