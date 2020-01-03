ANDERSON — An indictment by a grand jury against a former Department of Child Services caseworker accusing him of four felony counts of neglect was dismissed by a Madison County judge on Friday.
The case against Spencer Osborn, however, remains intact and officials say they plan to file amendments to the charging document.
A motion to continue a hearing, filed by Deputy Attorney General Jill G. Gagnon who is representing DCS, on whether or not Osborn can obtain records from the agency pertaining to the victim in the case was also granted. A date for the continued hearing will be set at a later time.
Osborn, 27, of Anderson, is charged with three counts of Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury and Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Osborn visited the home of a 4-year-old who was living with his mother as a caseworker for DCS, but failed to properly check on the child’s welfare.
The child’s mother, Kathryn Hill, was charged with Level 3 felony neglect resulting in serious injury on Sept. 18, after her son was found “in a state of malnutrition” and was described as being in a “nearly unresponsive” state.
The Indiana State Personnel Department said Osborn was terminated from his employment with the Indiana Department of Child Services on Sept. 21 for behavior that did not meet agency standards and failing to follow policies.
On Friday, Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley granted a motion to dismiss the indictment after Osborn’s attorney, Philip C. Sheward, argued it was “defective.”
Among his arguments to dismiss the indictment, Sheward said the document failed to list where the offenses his client is accused of committing occurred. Sheward also said it lacks any description of the allegations made against Osborn, which could affect the way a defense is prepared in the case.
He cited several cases to support his assertions, saying that the state expected a number of assumptions to be made on what Osborn is accused of doing and where the alleged offenses took place.
Sheward said the state should be “held accountable” for the indictment which fails to state the offense with certainty in concise language, fails to state the place the offenses took place and eliminates the possibility of double jeopardy.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Grey Chandler said he planned to amend the indictment to include that the crimes were committed in Madison County, but the indictment as written was sufficient.
Chandler said discovery material and the transcripts of grand jury testimony that were requested by Osborn provide enough information to prepare a defense in advance of a trial and to protect against double jeopardy.
Before dismissing the indictment, Dudley pointed out one of the errors in the document not addressed by either Sheward or Chandler that makes “zero sense.”
Dudley said each count in the indictment states “…Spencer Day Osborn, having the car of a dependent…”
Chandler said the correct wording in the document should have been “care” and was a “mere oversight.”
“I know what it is meant to be,” Dudley said, but “what is the defendant to do with that?”
Dudley described the filing of the document as “willy-nilly.”
Sheward declined to comment following Dudley’s ruling to dismiss the indictment. Chandler said an amended indictment would be filed as soon as possible.
