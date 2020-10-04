ANDERSON – A local judge has denied a request by the Fraternal Order of Police for two officers on administrative leave to receive back pay.
Madison Circuit Court Judge Angela Sims ruled Friday that the city of Anderson did not violate a state statute that governs the discipline, demotion or dismissal of police officers.
The Anderson FOP, which represents union members with the Anderson Police Department, filed along with Officers Thomas Sanderson and Brandon Reynolds for a declaratory judgment and injunctive relief.
Sanderson has been on administrative leave without pay since Feb. 10. Reynolds has been on administrative leave without pay since June 29. Anderson Police Chief Jack Brown has recommended they be dismissed from the department.
Reynolds was suspended for using a chokehold to arrest a suspect in June less than two days after chokeholds were banned by the Anderson Police Department.
Sanderson is accused of inappropriately touching a dispatcher with Madison County Central Dispatch last October while the two were working. The woman filed a complaint of sexual misconduct against Sanderson.
In their motion, the FOP and the two officers contend they were entitled to back pay since the Anderson Board of Public Safety has not acted on the chief’s recommendation since five days after both officers were placed on administrative leave without pay.
Neither Sanderson or Reynolds have been charged with a criminal offense.
Judge Sims said in the ruling that both sides don’t dispute the fact that disciplinary hearings were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Each time the hearing has been rescheduled it has been at the agreement of the parties,” she wrote.
Sims said the plaintiffs concede the continuances were not the fault of the city of Anderson.
She said that, according to state statute, the only requirement of the safety board after deciding to place an officer on leave without pay in excess of five days is that they are offered a hearing.
“This court is mindful of its limitations in interfering with an administrative proceeding before it is concluded,” Sims wrote. “This court’s decision is limited to the specific issue of whether injunctive relief should be granted due to the specific allegation that the City of Anderson has violated (state statute) by not reinstating pay for both officers on day six of their respective suspensions.”
She said any other remedies through the judicial review process should take place after all administrative remedies have been exhausted.
