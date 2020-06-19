ANDERSON — In honor of Juneteenth, the day enslaved African Americans in the United States were informed of their freedom in 1865, a celebration was held at Jackson Park.
Friday evening’s event came about when William Orr contacted Tamie Dixon-Tatum after a protest last week in downtown Anderson. Orr reminded Dixon-Tatum that Juneteenth was coming up, but that he had not heard of anything going on in Anderson to celebrate it.
“I said, ‘We ought to get together and start some annual thing,’” Orr said.
The celebration had music courtesy of Orr, who has been a disc jockey since he was 10 years old. Members of the community cycled in and out as Councilman Ollie Dixon helped register people to vote. Dixon said that was one of the main goals of the event.
“(The organizers) want to get prepared for this election coming up, and they want to make sure voices are heard not only in objection to police brutality and racism, (but) they want to talk about how everyone can join in and bring in some kind of answers and resolutions to these social ills,” Dixon said.
This year marks 155 years since Union General Gordon Granger went to Galveston, Texas to tell enslaved African-Americans that they were free and the Civil War was over. This came two months after Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox, Virginia, and more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation January 1, 1863.
Stephany Finney attended a march earlier in the afternoon Friday as well as the Juneteenth celebration. As a white mother with biracial children and an African-American fiance, she felt it was her job to be there to support the African-American community.
“I have seen an entire community redlined and not get a grocery store, not get development on this side of town,” Finney said. “As a white person, I feel like if you’re silent you’re (complicit) and you’re not really helping the cause.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.