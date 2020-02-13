ANDERSON — A note from a juror asked Anderson Police Detective Larry Crenshaw if there was surveillance video of defendant Ryan Ramirez leaving his parents’ home in Chesterfield before a toddler he was caring for was found dead in a hotel room.
“I did not see the entire surveillance video,” Crenshaw told jurors.
Crenshaw was one of two Anderson Police Department detectives assigned to investigate the death of 23-month-old Paisley Hudson on July 28, 2018, and the alleged neglect of her then 3-year-old brother, Riley Hudson.
Ramirez, 30, of Chesterfield is charged with murder and Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury. Prosecutors are pursuing a life without parole sentence if Ramirez is convicted of killing Paisley and seriously injuring her brother.
On Wednesday, jurors were shown a surveillance video of Ramirez driving into a driveway at Ramirez’s parents’ home in Chesterfield on July 27, 2018. It is the last known video showing Paisley walking around the van and toward the home before her death.
In the video, Ramirez can be seen getting out of the van, opening the door behind him and forcefully swinging into the van as if striking something – twice. Shortly after that, Riley steps out of the door’s opening.
Following the juror’s question, Madison County deputy prosecutors Mary Hutchison, Samantha Green and Peter Beyel showed a second video of Ramirez leaving the residence.
The video begins at 10:07 p.m. and shows the van parked in front of a Chesterfield residence where Ramirez’s parents live. It appears the van had not been moved since Ramirez arrived earlier that day with the children.
Six seconds after the video begins to play, a person in dark clothing appears to be carrying something wrapped in a blanket and opens the van’s rear passenger door where Paisley was seen earlier in the surveillance video getting out of the van.
The person then walks back toward the house and two minutes and 18 seconds pass before someone wearing a light-colored hat and clothing similar to the clothing Ramirez was wearing when he arrived with the children walks to the driver’s side rear door. A small child, who appears to be Riley, is with the man who opens the door for the child to get into the vehicle.
A truck pulls up behind the van at 10:09 p.m.
The man with the white hat is on the driver’s side of the van when the truck arrives. A man gets out of the truck and walks directly toward the van’s rear passenger door that has been left open. The man with the white hat walks around the van to where the other man is standing next to the open door looking into the opening.
The two men appear to be talking and looking inside the van or occasionally reach inside and the man with the white hat walks around to the driver’s side.
The driver of the truck then walks back to his vehicle and drives away at 10:12 p.m. The man with the white hat walks back to the open van door, closes it and drives out of the driveway at 10:13 p.m.
After the video was played in the courtroom jurors were allowed to go home for the day.
Testimony in the trial is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Friday in Madison Circuit Court 4.
