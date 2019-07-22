ANDERSON — A murder jury trial set to take place Monday was cancelled and rescheduled for 8:31 a.m. Sept. 23.
Tywaine Perry, 20, is charged with murder and attempted murder. He is accused of killing Carlson Conn on Dec. 8, 2016. At the time of the homicide, Perry was 17.
If convicted on all counts, he could face a 45- to 65-year sentence on the murder charge and 20 to 40 years on the attempted murder charge.
Police allege Perry went to Conn’s home in the 2400 block of Lincoln Street about 4 a.m. demanding to speak with Conn regarding money, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Marcus Pickett answered the door and turned to walk away from Perry and Conn when, he said, Perry pulled out a handgun and shot Conn in the head. When Pickett heard the gunfire, he said, he ran to his room and Perry shot at him.
Pickett was struck in the upper left arm by gunfire but escaped through a bedroom window and ran to the 2400 block of Chase Street, where he called police, according to the affidavit.
Police said Pickett identified Perry in a photo lineup.
The next day, police found a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber pistol in a vehicle after a one-car accident at 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
Perry was believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the accident. But when officers arrived, the car’s only occupant was identified as Br’yon Perry, Tywaine Perry’s brother, according to the affidavit.
The gun found inside the vehicle, allegedly, matched the gun used to kill Conn.
Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.