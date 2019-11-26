ANDERSON — Alyson Stephen and her former husband, Jacob Wootton, sat four seats away from each other on Monday during their separate pretrial conferences.
The former couple never looked at each other even when Wootton stepped past Stephen several times during the proceedings. Stephen kept her eyes down as Wootton brushed past her and appeared uninterested in his hearing.
The two acted like complete strangers despite the fact both are charged with murder and Level 1 felony neglect in the death of 23-month-old Ryder Stephen on Oct. 29, 2018.
Both Stephen’s and Wootton’s jury trials were continued from Jan. 27, 2020, to June 2, 2020, with Wootton’s trial made a first choice by the court. Wootton’s attorney, Alexander Newman, requested a continuance in the case while funding for expert witnesses is obtained.
Circuit Court 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims granted the request over the state’s objection.
Stephen’s attorney, John Reeder, said his client’s trial was also continued.
Ryder was found unresponsive while in Wootton’s care, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Detective Ben Gosnell. Stephen told police she put Ryder in the infant bathtub while she got ready for work and left him with Wootton.
When Ryder was taken to the hospital, Stephen said she was at work.
Elwood police officer Jerry Branson said the toddler was not breathing and was cold to the touch when he arrived at 4:12 p.m. Oct. 26, 2018, according to the affidavit. Branson performed CPR on Ryder, who was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital before being transported to the Indianapolis hospital.
The toddler was pronounced dead three days later by doctors at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
During Ryder’s autopsy, Dr. Chris Poulos, chief physical pathologist for the Marion County coroner, found multiple bruises on Ryder’s head and body, Gosnell said in his affidavit.
At the time of Ryder’s death, there was an active no-contact order between Wootton and Stephen from a prior domestic incident where Wootton was accused of hitting Stephen in front of her 4- and 2-year-old children in March 2018.
Stephen filed for divorce in April 2018, but her attorney filed a motion to withdraw from the case in July. The couple’s divorce was granted on Oct. 16 while they were in custody on murder charges.
The jury trials for Wootton and Stephen are scheduled for 9 a.m. June 2, before Sims.
