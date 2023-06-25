ANDERSON — As he took a sip of a strawberry-flavored brew Saturday during Anderson On Tap, Ron Patrick thought for a few seconds before offering his opinion.
“Honestly, I like this little strawberry thing that they’ve got going on here,” the retiree from Floral City, Florida, said. “It’s got a little higher alcohol content, but the little fruit flavor in here kind of makes up for that a little bit, so it’s really smooth going down.”
A self-proclaimed beer sampling enthusiast, Patrick was in his element as he wandered along Meridian Street downtown. He paused every so often to quaff offerings from several breweries, both local and from across the state, and said the atmosphere was a perfect blend of laid-back friendliness and high energy.
“Really, everybody’s having a good time,” he said. “I love the open-air concept, but I also love the bands, and people are everywhere … everybody’s smiling. It’s just a wonderful time.”
In its eighth year, Anderson On Tap has cemented itself as one of the marquee events on the city’s summer calendar.
Throughout the afternoon, beer and wine lovers milled around Dickmann Town Center and the surrounding neighborhood, sampling drinks from more than 70 craft breweries, distilleries and wineries and food trucks while listening to live music and checking out offerings from several local businesses and artists.
The city’s annual celebration of craft beers, wines and spirits continues to grow both in attendance and stature among craft brewing artisans around the state. Many of them look forward to the event as a chance to dispense samples of their signature drinks as well as try out new recipes.
“It’s definitely a great opportunity to bring some things that maybe we don’t have on tap in the brewery or maybe that don’t go out to bars as much and let people try them,” said McKenzie Vaughan with Pax Verum Brewing Company in Lapel.
“It gives them the opportunity to enjoy it and come try other things at the brewery.”
Staffers with Black Dog Brewing Company in Mooresville were giving people a taste of a few of their menu favorites, including a strawberry blonde ale they said was made with pure fruit puree.
“We definitely try to have a pretty diverse selection,” said Jimmy Best, an assistant brewer with Black Dog. “We’ll bring a fruity or lighter beer, and then we’ll bring a dark kind of imperial stout, normally. We just try and bring a variety to show all the stuff we can offer.”
Anderson On Tap is one of several beer, wine and spirit festivals organized and marketed by Indiana On Tap, a statewide craft beer media and events company. Madison County is a favorite stop on the company’s calendar, its leaders said, because the enthusiasm the city shows allows the event to, in many ways, market itself.
“We love it so much because it’s been so well supported by the community,” said Justin Knepp, founder and managing partner with Indiana On Tap.
“This is one of the only events where we have to actually turn away vendors, meaning we have a finite amount of space to work with, and a whole lot of vendors who want to be part of it, which I think is a testament to downtown Anderson.”