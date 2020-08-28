ANDERSON – A juvenile was booked Thursday on an arrest for molesting younger stepsister.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by the Anderson Police Department‘s Eric S. Holtzleiter, the juvenile faces four charges of Level 3 felony child molest, two of Level 4 felony child molest and Level 6 felony dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
The Herald Bulletin does not identify juvenile offenders. The newspaper also does not identify alleged victims of sex crimes.
Holtzleiter was brought into the investigation Jan. 30 through the Kids Talk program, according to the affidavit. Additional forensic interviews also took place.
The various molesting charges represent different types of sexual acts that took place starting in January.
The suspect, who was considered a ward of the state, came to live in the home of his mother and her wife starting Dec. 4 under the Trial Home Visit program through court action out of Marion County, the affidavit said.
The molestations, several of which reportedly took place weekly, were discovered after the 10-year-old’s mother discovered letters about the incidents written by the alleged victim, according to the affidavit. The letter was thrown away following its discovery.
“She said (the suspect) told her to lie about it the last time, because he’ll get in trouble if she tells the truth,” the affidavit said. “She said she couldn’t keep it in any longer.”
The girl reported she usually went into the living room once her parents went to bed, according to the affidavit. That’s when the alleged incidents occurred.
“She said that he said things very inappropriate – something he should not say to a 10-year-old. Talking dirty,” Holtzleiter reported.
