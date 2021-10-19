Shooting under investigation

Anderson Police investigate an apparent accidental shooting that injured a juvenile in the 700 block of Gene Gustin Way on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

 Ken de la Bastide

The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — Police have confirmed that a juvenile was injured Tuesday in a shooting that appears to have been accidental.

Anderson police officer Caleb McKnight said that one juvenile was cleaning a handgun and accidentally fired the weapon, shooting the other juvenile in the leg.

The injured juvenile was transported from the scene by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded to a report of the shooting at about 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Gene Gustin Way.

Police said the call came in as an accidental shooting.

No criminal charges have been filed.

