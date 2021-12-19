ANDERSON — In everyday conversations, when he was asked how he was doing, Glenn Keeney’s response was nearly always the same: “I’ve never had a bad day in my life.”
Keeney’s positive attitude, problem-solving abilities and extraordinary influence on the martial arts world were remembered with fondness Saturday during a memorial service at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
Keeney, an Anderson native who rose to prominence in the 1970s as one of the country’s top martial arts fighters and later founded the Professional Karate Commission, died last month in Hot Springs, Arkansas, at age 79.
As a Grand Master, he trained thousands of young students who found success both on the mat and in other areas of life. One of them, Mark Campbell, who trained with Keeney for more than 40 years, made the eight-hour drive from Hernando, Mississippi, to pay his respects.
“He just (had) a big impact on my life and many others’,” Campbell said. “He trained champions from the state level to national, world champions. If you ever watch kickboxing on TV, Mr. Keeney probably had something to do with it, either as a promoter or a judge or referee. He’s made a big impact on karate in general.”
After his fighting career, which saw him named to the Black Belt Hall of Fame in 1977, Keeney quickly became internationally known as a leading martial arts tournament organizer and promoter.
He brought the retirement fight of undefeated champion Bill Wallace to Anderson in 1980. The bout was nationally televised on CBS and brought vital exposure to the sport at the time.
“He’s left a legacy that spreads very wide and deep in the martial arts,” said Sandra Bowles, a longtime friend and fellow Grand Master.
“In the end, he dedicated his life to improving the martial arts,” added another friend, Eddie Bethea.
Through it all, Campbell recalled, Keeney was one of the last to take credit for his accomplishments.
“He was just a very positive person,” Campbell said. “Instead of taking any of the glory himself, he would put it on someone else. He was just a great inspiration, had a never-give-up attitude and that’s what he would give to his students.
“He really would bring something out of them they had inside of them that they didn’t know about until they trained under him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.