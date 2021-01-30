ANDERSON — Scott Zachary gets a lot of phone calls from scammers and will sometimes string them along while being careful not to offer up any personal information.
The most recent was from someone pretending to be his grandson saying they had been in a car wreck and pleading for money to get out of jail.
“I played along with him and then I said you take care of yourself and then hung up,” Zachary said.
“He called back and said, ‘Hey, just send me some money. I’ll tell you what,’ I said. ‘I got my other son, he’s a police officer, and he can he can send you some money.’ The phone went dead.”
The Federal Trade Commission warns against grandparent scams, a type of family emergency scam.
According to the FTC, tricks by scammers include using details about your loved ones found on social media to be more convincing; playing on your emotions by faking a family emergency; swearing you to secrecy in hopes of maintaining a ruse; and insisting you send money right away.
Zachary shared his story as a reminder to be on your guard when answering the phone.
“You’re gonna get some poor old person that thinks it’s really their grandson,” Zachary said.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said common scam calls in the county include people impersonating law enforcement officers threatening people with arrest over an outstanding warrant if they don’t send money. Also, scammers pretend to be someone from the Social Security Office.
“These agencies will never call you telling you that you are in trouble. Never. So do not trust them,” Mellinger said. “Either listen or just hang up.”
With tax season upon us, Mellinger expects to start hearing reports of scammers impersonating the IRS to scare people into sending money.
“If you feel unsafe because of the caller’s words or attitude, call 911 and report the call,” Mellinger said. “Never give out your personal information to someone you do not know over the phone. I cannot stress this enough.
“We are still getting victim reports of losses of hundreds or thousands of dollars,” he added. “This is really easy to prevent by simply following our instructions.”
