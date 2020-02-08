ANDERSON — After sitting vacant for many years, the former Behren's Paint Spot will soon house a new business.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved a special exception on the property zoned for industrial use for a Keg ’n Bottle store at 219 E. 14th St.
With the approval, Keg 'n Bottle will close its longtime location at 1703 Meridian St. and put the property up for sale.
Lawrence Johnson, president of Mustin Builders, said they are in the process of hiring an architect and that Keg ’n Bottle is making a considerable investment in the property.
He said there will be improvements to the parking lot and a new overhead door will be placed in a portion of the building to be used as a warehouse.
Joel Hackleman said the intent is to open the new location by May 2, with 12 employees working in the store and warehouse.
Hackleman said the building will be used to provide state-required training for store employees. The training includes gauging a person’s age, checking identification cards and whether or not a customer has been drinking.
Tim Stires, assistant director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said there have been several new businesses that have opened in the area in what had been vacant buildings.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said he was in favor of granting the special exception.
“This is putting a vacant building back into use,” he said.
Variance for chickens
At the request of Harry Gibbs, the Board of Zoning Appeals approved a 60-day continuance for a variance for chickens and quail within the city limits.
Gibbs wants to keep 20 chickens and four quail on property zoned for residential use at 3524 S. Raible Ave. City ordinances prohibit keeping livestock within the city limits unless a variance is approved.
Stires said a trailer was moved onto the property, which is a violation of city ordinances that require mobile homes be located in mobile home parks.
He said Gibbs plans to convert the trailer into a storage area and chicken coop.
Stires said Gibbs owns 3.5 acres along Raible Avenue and that the chicken coop would be an adequate distance from any neighboring residential properties.
Gibbs said some wood and other materials belong with the trailer, which would be placed on concrete blocks.
BZA member Rudy Williams argued against the variance on grounds that Raible Avenue is a gateway into the city.
“A trailer won’t be attractive to look at,” he said. “We’ve rejected variances for chickens in the past; this could set a precedent.”
BZA member Dave Wilbur said he doesn’t like the idea of chickens within the city limits.
Gibbs said there was livestock already in the area and he made the request with the Board of Zoning Appeals to receive permission to keep the chickens.
“People won’t even see the chickens,” he said. “They will be facing the railroad tracks.”
BZA chairman John Suko said his concern with the request was with the placement of the trailer and location on the property.
