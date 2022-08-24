ANDERSON — The new owners of Kettle Top Brewhouse will open to serve drinks only on Friday and Saturday nights, but because they’re still working on aspects of the brewery, a grand opening’s not been set.
They’ll serve from 7:30 p.m. until midnight Friday, Aug. 26, during the Dane Clark concert at Dickmann Town Center, according to Kettle Top co-owner Luke Benfield. They’ll also be open from 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, until 1 a.m. Sunday at 1213 Meridian St.
He and his brother, co-owner Jordan Welch, opened Kettle Top for the first time on Friday, Aug. 19, and Welch said the event was successful. They took to the brewhouse’s Facebook page the next day to thank the community for backing them.
“Thank you everyone who came out and supported us … We can’t thank you enough for the support everyone showed us. We had a blast meeting and taking care of all the loyal and new KTB customers. Without you, this would not be possible.”
The two are still working on getting the kitchen and menu developed, plus hiring staff. Foods they’re considering as possible dinner items include tenderloins, wings and other fried foods, Welch said. A lighter menu of subs and salads may be served for lunch once they get going.
Drink specials such as their Pineapple Upside Down and Sex on the Beach will be available.
The two hope to get fun brewing with theme nights. Trivia Tuesday and karaoke night, in addition to filling the stage with live talent, are ideas. Both hope the brewery will be a hub for watching football
Welch and Benfield grew up with Hiles, who told them of his plans to sell the Kettle Top. The two jumped at the opportunity. Benfield said they’ve always wanted to own their own business.
“The 15-year-old dream has now become a reality. We are proud to announce that (Jordan Welch and I) are the new owners of Kettle Top Brewhouse in downtown Anderson,” Benfield said on his personal Facebook page.
Both said they reside in Grant County but could find themselves living in Madison County as business gets rolling.